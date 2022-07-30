Haaland wastes unusual goal in front of the goal: video goes around the world

Liverpool got off to a good start in the new English season by defeating their great rival, Manchester City, 3-1 in the traditional Community Shield, this Saturday, with a goal from his star signing, the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, who eclipsed an ill-advised Erling Haaland in front of goal.

Erling Haaland missed a goal sung in added time, moments after Darwin Núñez sealed the marker.

Haaland’s failure inside the area, when the score was 3-1, probably would not have changed the name of the champion, but it is still strange in a player who had scored 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund.

Liverpool won their first Community Shield, equivalent to the Super Cup, since 2006, while Uruguayan Darwin Núñez scored his first goal as a ‘Red’ in an official match.

The question of the adaptation to English football of the Norwegian prodigy, starting for this game, and to the City game in particular, will be one of the keys to the season for the defending champions. His performance was in any case encouraging, given the automatisms that he already has with his teammates.

SPORTS

more sports news