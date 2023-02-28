If the footballer’s new shirt was defined well in advance, now it’s a little clearer also… which boots the Norwegian will wear in the future under the City uniform. The centre-forward renews with Nike, but he does it for gold!

Last summer, with Manchester City’s announcement of the agreement with Borussia Dortmund, the Haaland soap opera ended almost before it began. The existence of the release clause starting from the summer of 2022 was known, so it was more a question of where the Norwegian would end up, rather than if he would leave the yellow and black club. In the end Pep Guardiola got the job, starting yet another assault on the Champions League with one more… cyborg in the attack than him, who is tearing apart all the Premier League stats in his first season in England.

The old million dollar contract — But in reality, Haaland’s money war wasn’t over yet. He explains it theAthletic, emphasizing that if the footballer’s new shirt was defined well in advance, now it’s a little clearer also…which Scarpini the Norwegian will wear in the future under his City uniform. In fact, Haaland had a contract with Nike for one million euros per season which ended some time ago and he knowingly left all options open for himself for the future, with the certainty that the big companies would have made false cards in order to have him as a testimonial . A risk, if it can be defined as such, very well calculated, considering how things ended up. See also Tare attacks: "Juve, Milan, Inter and Roma technically failed. The Conference? The cup of losers"

The new one for over 2o — With a renewal with the US company, for a very important figure. The British newspaper tells of a new agreement that will bring the Manchester City center forward 23 million euros per season. In short, for him a big treatment, considering that these are figures that go beyond even those perceived by Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappè (Nike too) and Messi (Adidas designer), placing themselves in the vicinity of Neymar, thanks to his 25-year contract million with Puma. So, in the end, the war between companies was won by Nike. But certainly the real winner is Haaland, who will now earn twenty times more with the technical material than before. If we also add the 50 million salary (including bonuses) that he receives from Manchester City, to say that the Norwegian has done bingo … risks being an understatement!

