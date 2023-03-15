Erling Haaland makes five and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City buries Leipzig 7-0 in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, flying to the quarterfinals. A monologue from the English team and above all from its Norwegian striker. Haaland scored five goals: in the 22nd minute from a penalty kick and then in the 24th, 47th, 54th and 57th minutes. Gündogan’s goals in the 49th minute and De Bruyne’s goals in the 92nd minute completed the English champions’ monologue.

Haaland, 22, is the third player to score 5 goals in a Champions League match. Before him, Leo Messi had succeeded, scoring 5 times with the Barcelona shirt against Bayer Leverkusen in the 7-1 win on 7 March 2012, and the Brazilian Luiz Adriano, author of five times in the 7-0 with which Shakhtar Donetsk passed on the Bate Borisov field on October 21, 2014.

Haaland, in his first season with the citizens, continues to update his alien curriculum. In the Champions League, the abacus shows 33 goals in 25 games. The Norwegian played 36 games for Manchester City and scored 39 goals: the phenomenon travels at the rate of one goal (and a little) per game. No one in the history of the club has ever scored so many in a single season. The crossing with Leipzig proved to be very useful. The son of art made five with 8 shots, all on goal, and took 35′ to brand his record evening: first goal in the 22nd minute, last in the 57th minute, then lots of greetings and standing ovations. Before the match, the center forward – who broke through doors in Germany with the Borussia Dortmund shirt – had scored 6 goals in 5 games played against Leipzig: the roster now says 11 goals in 6 matches.