London (dpa)

Norwegian international star Erling Haaland has reached 100 matches in his career with Manchester City, as he celebrated his centenary match during the “Sky Blues” team’s 2-0 victory over host Chelsea, in the opening stage of the English Premier League.

The Norwegian striker has been a revelation since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, winning the Premier League Golden Boot as the competition’s top scorer in both of his seasons so far.

Haaland celebrated his 100th match with the Spanish coach Josep Guardiola’s squad in the best possible way, after scoring Manchester City’s first goal in the new season in the English Premier League against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, reaching 91 goals with his team so far in various competitions.

This means that at the start of his third season with City, only 21 players have scored more goals for the club than the 24-year-old, according to the official Manchester City website.

Along the way, Haaland has broken numerous club and Premier League records, establishing himself as one of the greatest goalscorers the competition has ever seen. As a result, Haaland has been crowned with numerous honours during his short time with City, including being named Premier League Player of the Season, Football Writers’ Player of the Year, Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year, Ballon d’Or runner-up and Globe Soccer Player of the Year.

During his first season with City, Haaland scored 52 goals in 53 matches in 2022-2023, which is the largest number of goals scored by a player in the English Premier League, in a single season in all competitions.

With his 36 goals, Haaland broke the joint record of legends Alan Shearer and Andy Cole of 34 goals each, for the most goals scored in a Premier League season.

On his way to that tally in the tournament, the young Norwegian scored six hat-tricks – as many as every other player in the Premier League combined at the time.

During his first season with the team, Haaland was also the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home matches, and the first player in the competition’s history to score in each of his first four away matches.

His 22 home goals set a record for the most goals scored at the Etihad Stadium in a single season, and his 12 Champions League goals are the most by a City player in a single season in the competition.

In his second season in the British stadiums (2023-2024), and despite his absence of about two months of the season due to injury, Haaland scored 38 goals in 45 matches, at a rate of one goal every 55.98 minutes in all competitions, according to the official Manchester City website.

Haaland retained the Premier League top scorer title for the second season in a row, after scoring 27 goals in 31 games. Last November, when he scored in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool, Haaland broke another Premier League record, becoming the fastest player in the history of the competition to score 50 goals, after playing just 48 games in the tournament. Haaland beat the previous record holder, retired star Andy Cole, who needed 65 games to score that number of goals in the tournament.

Later that month, during City’s win over Leipzig, the then 23-year-old became the fastest and youngest player ever to score 40 Champions League goals, moving into the competition’s top 20 all-time scorers.

Haaland also scored five goals in a single game for the second time in his City career, in the 2023-24 season, during the win over Luton Town in the FA Cup. With the new season now underway, who knows what levels Haaland can reach in the next 12 months?