Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

German Borussia Dortmund succeeded in achieving a deserved victory over its Spanish host Seville 3-2 in the first leg of the 16th round of the Champions League, and although the host team started to score in the 7th minute with the signing of Jesus Fernandez, the German offensive hurricane did not calm down except by scoring the equalizer in the 19th minute. With the feet of Mahmoud Daoud, the young Norwegian Erling Haaland added the second goal in the 27th minute, and two minutes before the end of the original time for the first half, Haaland scored the second goal for him and the third for his team to end the first half 3-1 for Dortmund.

In the second half, the two teams shared the play, and Seville tried to improve the result, especially since the match was held at home, and indeed Luc Diung succeeded in scoring the second goal for his team in the 84th minute to make the result 3-2, and the match ended with greater chances for the German team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament. In the rematch.

With the two goals Haaland scored in the match, he seemed to respond to the three “hat-trick” goals scored by the young French star, Kylian Mbappe, of Paris Saint-Germain, against Barcelona, ​​in the same tournament, one day before this match.

The funny thing is that Haaland said in his statements after the match: When I saw Mbappe score a “hat-trick”, I had a great and strong drive to score like him, and I thank him very much for my motivation!

Haaland added: I love this tournament and I am always good at it and score a lot of goals.

In response to a question about whether this means that he is in competition with the French star, he said: Absolutely “and smiled”, and added: All in it is that just seeing him score beautiful goals makes me feel that I got “free push” »Motivates me to register.

It is noteworthy that Haaland scored 10 goals in the championship last season in 8 games, while this season in the same tournament he scored 8 goals in 5 games.