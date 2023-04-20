Manchester City left a good part of the Champions League quarter-final series from the first leg. However, in the first half he lost a great opportunity to extend the lead, at the feet of a player who seems infallible, the Norwegian Erling Haaland.

To qualify for the semifinals of the continental tournament, Bayern would have to overcome the 3-0 loss that they conceded last week in Manchester, a mission that seems impossible considering the state of each team.

In the last six games Bayern have played, counting all competitions, they have only won two, lost three and drew the last one, at home against Hoffenheim (1-1) over the weekend.

Haaland is also human: he missed a penalty

With that background, Haaland could have made Bayern’s path to the semifinal even more difficult, but he missed a penalty in the 36th minute.

Ladies and gentlemen, it has just been verified that Erling Haaland is not a robot. He just missed a penalty against Bayern Munich. Yes, he is human, like all of us. pic.twitter.com/sv3dDZW0vY — VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 19, 2023

The revenge came in the second stage, when the Norwegian took advantage of a mistake by Upamecano to score the 1-0, which he celebrated by ordering the Bayern fans to silence.

Haaland has six goals and two assists against Bayern Munich in his career, but he has only participated in one victory against the German club, precisely that of the first leg of the quarterfinals. In the seven ‘Klassiker’ that he played with Dortmund, he lost all seven.

If the Norwegian’s numbers were already spectacular in Dortmund, since his arrival at City he is breaking all records, with 47 goals in 40 appearances this season counting all competitions.

