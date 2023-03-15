Record-breaking Norwegian, only Messi and Luiz Adriano in history have scored 5 goals in one match in the most prestigious cup. And Guardiola took him off the pitch with half an hour still to play

Joseph Nigro

On the shoulders of the giant. City did what they had to, eliminating Leipzig with an explosion of manifest superiority (7-0) and advancing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. But the equestrian monument of the evening is sculpted by the omnipotence of Erling Haaland and his personal “manita”. Five goals in 63 minutes, when with half an hour still ahead the only one who could stop him, Pep Guardiola, stopped him, deciding that it was enough, granting him an adoring ovation under the snow in Manchester. And together “saving” the place of Leo Messi and Luiz Adriano in the book of records, “only” achieved but not surpassed in the item “highest number of goals scored in a Champions League match” (also Altafini in the longest list of who he had also succeeded in the “old” Champions Cup).

IN HISTORY — The Viking had put out the overtaking arrow, it was instead that of returning to the pits, overwhelming in filling the eyes even more than moving an abacus which still has inhuman numbers: 39 goals in 36 games this season, 10 in 6 races in Europe that counts, 33 out of 25 appearances in the Champions League in his career. With a side dish like the one offered by the Citizens – from De Bruyne and Gundogan on down, and what a god – one speaks of nothing. Waiting for the next challenge, in the perspective of the pursuit of the only thing that matters: the hunt for that big-eared cup that is still missing from the celestial shore of Manchester, mission, vocation and obligatory worry of this last piece of watchman.

HELLO LEIPZIG — With the highlight of the success against Real Madrid in the first phase, in an otherwise soft group, the curtain falls on Leipzig’s cup which, after reaching the semi-final in 2020, still remains outside the top eight in Europe: “ fault” also of this pairing bordering on the prohibitive, even if the equal of the first leg had kept the games open. Closed early by City on return. Rose’s Champions ends up on the mat like a well-played boxer: natural up to a certain point to expect that he could stay on his feet longer, instead closing stunned by a historic performance and on the wrong side of the annals.

IMMEDIATELY STRONG — Keeping Foden and Mahrez on the bench, Guardiola's choice to surround Haaland with Grealish and Bernardo Silva is the instantaneous imprint of a match that Leipzig would also try to bite at the start with high aggression, but in which City actually brands soon the territory taking home in the German half of the field, never to leave it again. Three minutes for the first opportunity, Gundogan who shoots very high in front of goal. Eleven for Haaland's first acute, which collides with Blaswich, served in depth with a 50-metre throw from Aké. Foreplay.

THE FLOOD — It’s a penalty that breaks the levees: in the 20th minute, in an aerial duel Rodri’s header is followed by a touch with the forearm by Henrichs punished with the penalty. Haaland’s conversion from the penalty spot, a very angled low shot on the right to narrowly avoid the worst, is the beginning of the flood. Two minutes and the doubling arrives: stolen by the Norwegian under pressure on a postponement by Blaswich, cross from the edge by De Bruyne and on the rebound Erling slings into tapin with the goal. Another great diagonal of the “9” to which Blaswich responds, saving also on a serve by De Bruyne for Gundogan, with City shivering in the middle due to a mistake by Rodri which risked reopening the game. But Haaland closes it immediately.

IT'S OVER WHEN IT'S OVER — Even before the interval, the Norwegian takes the ball home with his third goal, with an overbearing correction to close a scrum in front of goal. It should be enough? It can't be enough. Gundogan says it, who upon returning from the changing rooms – ready, go – immediately makes it clear that City have no intention of letting go: a great left-footed diagonal for the 4-0 after having freed himself from the marking. But Haaland's celebration remains, who takes the scene back with naturalness and arrogance: in the 54th minute with a header, Blaswich tries to stop a storm with his hands, on the rebound that follows Erling repeats his left foot into the net. finished? It's not over yet. Another three minutes and after another rejection by poor Blaswich he corrects the net again (6-0) and greets everyone with the hand that remembers how many he put in the bag. Five. A greeting that is good for leaving the field shortly after. In triumph. De Bruyne's 7-0 in added time reminds us that City would also be much more, and we feel sorry for the others. But this is Haaland's night, and he will be set in stone.