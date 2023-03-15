Haaland scored 5 goals in Manchester City-Leipzig in the Champions League

The cyclone Erling Haaland crashes on Leipzig (third in the Bundesliga…) and on Champions League: 5 goals in 35 minutes (from 22′ to 57′, then in the 63rd minute he left the pitch with standing ovations: had he stayed on the pitch, everyone’s feeling is that he wouldn’t have stopped at 5…) aside of theNorwegian striker in Manchester City’s 7-0 win. Record numbers. The pokerissimo of the 22 year old Norwegian (born in Leeds, England, there is regret for not convincing him to wear the national shirt of the Three Lions) takes him to 33 goals in just 25 matches in Europe’s top club competition, beating the record of Ruud Van Nistelrooy (31 goals in 34 appearances).

In the modern Champions Leaguei.e. since 1992-93, only 2 players had scored 5 goals in a single match. Haaland equaled the record by Luiz Adriano (in Bate Borisov-Shakhtar of 2014-15) e Messi (in Barcelona-Bayer Leverkusen of 2011-12).

Erling looks like a real extraterrestrial glided on planet football. “ET Haaland”, headlines L’Equipe on the cover. “Great guy, with an amazing mentality. I want to involve him more and more in the process of the game”, his coach Pep Guardiola said about him after the very poker Manchester City-Leipzig. “Same record as Messi in the Champions League? Yes, I knew Leo had scored five in one game. Erling is fantastic, young and now he will have one more reason to surpass this record.”

Haaland-Manchester City, (almost) 200 million from PSG for the golden couple with Mbappè

Erling Haaland golden man of world football. The Manchester City got it two years ago from Borussia Dortmund for ‘only’ 60 million euros and it is difficult to think that he could leave one of the richest clubs in the world.

Even if, just in the last few days, an incredible indiscretion has been circulating from France (to be precise, signed by RMC Sport): the Psg is ready to offer 197 million euros to the English club in order to sign him, form a stellar couple with Mbappè (on paper the strongest in the world by detachment) and attack one Champions League so far cursed (this year, new elimination in the round of 16…). Business between sheiks, we will (possibly) talk about it again in the summer.

