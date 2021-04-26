The jewels on the market depend on so many factors that its future is shaping up week by week. This is the case of Erling Haaland (20 years old) that still has half of Europe following the track (in front, Real Madrid and Barcelona) and after a few weeks of distress, he begins to see the sun behind the clouds. For the moment, the anxiety in the face of the opposite goal has been removed, he had only achieved two goals in his last six games, with a double this past Saturday against Wolfsburg. The Haaland of always and Borussia closer to the Champions League, the switch that will define in a key way the future of the killer Norwegian.

Haaland did not have in his plans to see the Dortmund team suffer to qualify for the top European competition. Playing in the Champions League is essential for him and for his initial intention to go to Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. If Borussia does not offer him the showcase and planetary spotlights of the highest European competition, he will look for them elsewhere. A strategy that collides with the immediate intentions of Madrid. Haaland and his environment know that the primary objective of the white entity for this 2021 is Mbappé. Haaland would be next.

A game in which everyone plays their cards. In the Borussia Dortmund They do not want to devalue themselves and they continue to ensure that Haaland will continue with them for at least one more season. “It doesn’t matter where we end the season, will continue to play for us“, he claimed Michael Zorc, sports director of the entity, a few days ago. However, they have found in the player’s agent, My no Raiola, and in his father, Alfie Haaland, two bad allies. Both are planning the future of Erling in their own way and are in communication with different candidates. Hence, they met with Laporta in Barcelona and visited Valdebebas on the same day, without embarrassment. They have also spoken with Manchester City and Manchester United, although as this newspaper has already reported, the forward’s main objective is to wear the Real Madrid shirt. That is why playing the Champions 2021-22 with Borussia is a fundamental part. One more year in Dortmund improving in the great competition and showing off there before taking the great leap of his career. Only the final fiasco of Borussia, one point behind Eintracht fourth with three games to go, would move the balance in another direction.

Haaland demands the focus of the Champions

For Haaland it is very important to be in a project that competes at the highest levelTherefore, not qualifying for next year’s Champions League would fuel his desire to leave earlier than expected for all parties: himself, Borussia and Real Madrid. In addition, Dortmund have plans to sell some of their players so the level of the squad could drop. Among them, Jadon sancho, one of his best friends in the locker room. Haaland is definitely not interested in a Borussia that does not guarantee the exposure he now enjoys. By 2022, however, everything would fit him. He would arrive at a Real Madrid presumably armed with Mbappé and in an economic panorama of European football not as dark as the current one.

Haaland, in an action with Borussia.

REUTERS

Borussia will not make his exit easy in any scenario, but he does not have the weight in the negotiation to refuse. It has a clause whereby the board agrees to let you go if you want it for a reduced price. In addition, the relationship with Madrid is very good and they will not risk torpedoing it and even more so when that clause is activated during the 2022 market. At Dortmund they don’t want him to leave and will use all the means they have available to retain him, but that goes through their results. The only option that they achieve now is to get into the Champions League. That is the light they need, the one that Haaland and also Madrid want.

