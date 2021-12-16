The future of Erling Haaland is unknown. The Norwegian striker is wanted by the big clubs in Europe, however he does not give clues about what his next destination may be. What seemed clear is that Haaland would be one of the protagonists of the summer market but now it could star in the big bombshell in January.
At the end of the match against Greuther Fürth in which he scored a double (3-0), the footballer gave Signal Iduna Park a lap of honor, greeting all the fans who applauded his star. That gesture has been understood as a farewell, which has fueled rumors about his departure from Dortmund in the winter market.
The big clubs in Europe are very aware of the situation of the Norwegian with Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in the lead. However, the player’s representative, Mino Raiola, communicated in the second instance that Haaland is focused on Borussia Dortmund and that he could even remain at the club beyond June 2022. In any case, if he decided to leave in January it would be a complete move. unexpected.
However, from the German club they are calm and trust that the player will finish the season with them. In Dortmund they believe that this gesture was due to the 30 goals that the player has scored in 2021 and that he gave the lap of honor since that was the last match that the team played at home at Signal Iduna Park this year and it is about a goodbye, but not definitively.
