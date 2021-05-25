Erling Haaland will return to La Rosaleda next week. The Norwegian forward, one of the stars of the moment in the football universe, will put on his boots again and will play with his country in Martiricos. This was announced by Malaga. And it is that the Norwegian team was delighted with the facilities of La Rosaleda in their match against Turkey on March 27 and has decided to establish again its base on the Costa del Sol for the friendlies to be played against Luxembourg (June 2, 7:00 p.m.) and Greece (June 6, 6:00 p.m.).

As it is, the team led by Haaland and Odegaard will enjoy La Rosaleda again, cataloged status of category 4 by UEFA. These two matches against Luxembourg and against Greece will be played, yes, behind closed doors, without public, in compliance with current health regulations.

Thus, Norway confirms Malaga and La Rosaleda as its headquarters when it has to face encounters away from its country. In their previous match against Turkey, qualifying for the World Cup, the Ottoman club won 3-0.