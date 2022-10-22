London (AFP)

Manchester City, the “title holder”, returned to the winning streak, by winning 3-1 at its guest Brighton with the double of its Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, and Liverpool to the series of losing this season in the English Premier League, by falling to the bottom of the standings, Nottingham Forest 0-1, within the third stage. Ten, and City reduced the difference with Arsenal leaders to a point.

Spanish coach Pep Guardiola made some changes to the squad that started against Liverpool, involving the Algerian Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish instead of the brilliant Phil Foden this season, who entered the second half and German Ilkay Gundogan, and Spanish Aymeric Laporte returned to the defense instead of the Dutch Nathan Ake.

Halland opened the scoring when he received a wonderful long ball from Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson to the outskirts of the area, and took advantage of the wrong exit of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from his area, and won the physical battle in front of defender Adam Webster to put the ball into the net from inside the area in the 22nd minute.

And he doubled his team’s lead from a penalty kick obtained by Portuguese Bernardo Silva, after returning to the “VAR” video assistant referee, after playing for minutes, after a foul by Louis Dunk in the 43rd minute, and Haaland strengthened his lead in the league’s top scorer “17 goals, ahead by 8 Goals for his closest pursuer Harry Kane.

The brilliant Belgian Leandro Trossar reduced the difference in the second half with a superb shot from the outskirts of the area in his right hand, scoring his sixth goal in the league in the 53rd minute, and Kevin De Bruyne responded with another great goal with an amazing shot from outside the area in the top left corner in the 75th minute.

While Liverpool was trying to continue its upward trend with a third win in a row, dusting off a series of 3 matches without a win, it fell into the trap of Nottingham, who bid farewell to the bottom temporarily to occupy the nineteenth place with only his second victory this season. For seventh place according to the rest of the stage results.

Nigerian striker Taiwo Onyi opened the scoring in two batches after rebounding his ball from the post of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker after a free kick in the 55th minute.