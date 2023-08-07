Community Shield bitter for Haaland who with his Manchester City was defeated by Arsenal. And that gesture to the Gunners fans who booed him…

Substituted, booed by rival fans and defeated. Nevertheless, Erling Haaland , in his own way, he took a kind of revenge. In fact, the center forward of Manchester City in the challenge against arsenal for the assignment of the first seasonal trophy, the Community Shield he wanted to remind supporters Gunners that all the victories of the gods had targeted him citizens in the past year.

Well yes, because when it came time to leave the field, recalled by Pep Guardiola on the bench, the Norwegian striker took the whistles of the opposing supporters and did not hide his disappointment but did not want to suffer the situation passively. In fact, here he is with his hand made the gesture of number three. The reference seemed clear: the Treble made by City last season, to remind their rivals of the successes achieved by the Manchester team compared to them.