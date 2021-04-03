Haaland has chosen and prefers Real Madrid. The young Norwegian striker hopes to play in white at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. This was made known by the player’s father, former Norwegian international Alf-Inge Haaland, to Madrid’s executive director, José Ángel Sánchez. But the desire of the footballer and his mentors, collides with two obstacles: Borussia Dortmund’s refusal to sell it and the financial demands, in substance and form, of its representative, Mino Raiola.

In any case, according to reliable sources at Real Madrid, the Madrid club will not enter the auction that Raiola wants to organize to place Haaland to the highest bidder. He will not bid with Barça or with Manchester City and Liverpool, the other three clubs placed to sign the Norwegian. Madrid wants to face the operation with transparency, in the classic way. He will make a formal offer to Dortmund if the German entity agrees to negotiate. For this, it will be necessary, first, that the footballer himself express his formal intention to leave the German team. The ‘transfer request’ would be the best way, but it only exists in England and is the option used by players to go out. It is a document signed by the footballer in which he publicly advises his intention to leave the team.

Borussia Dortmund, listed on the DAX-30, Germany’s IBEX-35, has a very professional organization in which sports decisions go through a tough negotiator, Michael Zorc, who is the former player with the most games played for Borussia (572) spread over the 17 seasons he was active. Zorc, a true ‘one club men’, flatly refuses to put a price on Haaland and also on Jadon Sancho, about those who want to build a new great team. But different analysts consider that Dortmund will let one of the two out next summer, and Madrid, which curiously also values ​​Sancho, expects him to be the Norwegian.

Anyway, if this happens, what is clear is that Madrid will negotiate a fair price. By no means will it reach 150-175 million that in Germany they believe that the battering ram is worth it. Those amounts are reserved for another bet, firm, of Real Madrid: Mbappé.