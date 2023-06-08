“Playing in a Champions League final will be special, an honour. But there is also work to do.” From Uefa.com, in an interview that anticipates what fans will find on Saturday’s Match Program at the stadium in Istanbul, Erling Haaland talks about his European season and chooses his favorite goal: the one scored against Borussia Dortmund in September, the flying split on an equally incredible cross by Cancelo. “I’ve always wanted to score a goal like that, it was nice to see the ball go in. And it was also an important goal in the group stage.”

That acrobatic goal is one of those that make Haaland the top scorer of the 2022-23 edition of the Champions League, one of those that served City to reach the final against Inter. “We’ve had an incredible season, but we have to end it in the best possible way. We’ll all do our best to win this final,” he said. in the field”.

City and Pep

—

Haaland also talks about his record season, the one that has so far allowed him to score 52 goals and travel to 1.21 goals per match in the Champions League. “I knew I’d have the opportunity to score goals playing for this team,” he said. lucky to have team-mates who help me do my job of putting the ball in the back of the net. It takes a lot of hard work on and off the pitch to keep scoring, and when I do I immediately focus on making another one. But this team is incredible: we all have the same hunger and the same desire to win every single day. We help each other and that’s the way to be successful. It’s a special group not only in terms of players, but also in terms of coach and staff”. Haaland also talks about his work with Guardiola. “He and the rest of the staff do their utmost to bring out the best in each of us. I’ve already learned a lot from him and I’m sure I can learn a lot more. I knew I would have to adapt to a new coach, new team-mates and a new way of working when I arrived in Manchester, but I think I’ve adapted well and so far I’ve loved every minute of it.”