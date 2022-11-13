Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The young Norwegian star Erling Haaland, 22, the top scorer in Manchester City, succeeded in outperforming the French Kylian Mbappe, the French player of Paris Saint-Germain, with regard to the market value of each, according to the recent report of the “Transfer Market” website, which specializes in determining the prices of players, and arranging ” The Top 10 is the most expensive in the world.

Mbappe, nicknamed “Bundy’s spoiled boy”, is no longer the most expensive player in the world, but is surpassed by Haaland, known as the “golden boy”. The Spaniard is in third place with 120 million euros.

In fourth place, another star of the “City” star is Englishman Phil Foden, whose current market value is 110 million euros.

4 players are equal in the fifth to eighth positions with a total of 90 million euros, and they are, respectively, the Englishman Judy Bellingham, the German player of Borussia Dortmund, and the Spanish midfielder Pedri, the player of Barcelona, ​​​​then two other Englishmen are Bukayo Saka of Arsenal and Harry Kane, the top scorer of Tottenham.

The Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, the Italian player of Juventus, came in ninth place with a market value of 85 million euros, followed by the German Jamal Musiyala of Bayern Munich in tenth place with 80 million euros, while the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, came in eleventh place with the same balance “80 million euros.”

Transfermarkt bases its selections on several criteria, foremost of which is the age factor, the club for which the chosen star plays, the duration of his contract, and his performance on the field, all of which are criteria that were in the interest of the Norwegian star and top scorer Halland, whose contract extends to 2027, and he arrived during The last “summer Mercato”, and he did not need a long time to adapt and harmonize with the rest of his colleagues in the terrible “Premier League”, and scored 18 goals and made 3 goals in only 13 games, and scored 5 goals in the Champions League.