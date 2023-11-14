Kylian Mbappé’s history with Real Madrid has been chaotic. While destiny apparently dictated that today the Frenchman should be the top star of the team in the capital of Spain and, why not, a Ballon d’Or, Kylian’s decision-making has led him to remain within PSG, Of course, with the best contract for any player in Europe but with a career at least in sports that appears to be stagnant.
Now the future of this pairing is not entirely clear, as there are those who claim that Mbappé is no longer in Real Madrid’s plans, while other sources assure that the player is still an option but is no longer the priority. And there are people within the club who opt for who is the star of the present, Erling Haaland, who wins entirely within the plans of the 14-time Champions League champion.
According to information from RMC Sport, partners of the white team today opt much more for the signing of Erling Haaland than for the signing of Mbappé. They consider that the squad that the white team has today, with wingers of the Vinicius and Rodrygo level, as well as Jude Bellingham as the creator of all danger, demands more the presence of ‘9’ like Erling, than a natural winger like Kylian. Starting in 2024, those from the capital of Spain will have purchasing preference over the Norwegian and there are serious options to go on the attack.
