The representative and the father of Erling haaland, Borussia Dortmund’s Norwegian striker, visited Barcelona this Thursday, where they met with the Barça president, Joan Laporta, and then traveled to Madrid to meet with the Real Madrid leaders.

“In this meeting, Barça’s interest in the player has been reaffirmed and that they will enter the bidding,” says the newspaper Sport, which publishes images of the representative Mino Raiola, and Alf Inge Haaland, the player’s father, arriving in the Catalan capital . According to this newspaper, Raiola and Haaland Sr. met with the president of Barça, Joan Laporta, and the director of football of the Barça entity, Mateu Alemany. «Both Raiola and the father have shown open to signing for the Barça team although everything will depend on the final price that Borussia Dortmund puts for the Norwegian, ”says Sport.

“This confirmation of Barça’s interest transmitted by Laporta was received with satisfaction by Raiola and Haaland’s father, who are clear that Barça’s is not the only one they have received from a great club,” he said. Sports world. “What the Barcelona club would need is for the player to opt for the Barça club to avoid precisely an auction for him that in no case would benefit the Barcelona entity, which does not have enough cash”, considers that Barcelona newspaper.

Both Mundo Deportivo and Sport recall that other major European clubs such as Manchester City or Real Madrid also have an interest in the Norwegian striker, current top scorer in the Champions League.

Declarations of intent



According to Cadena Cope and the newspaper As, Raiola and Haaland Sr. traveled from Barcelona to the capital of Spain to visit Real Madrid and its president, Florentino Pérez. It is a “merely informative” meeting, says Cope, specifying that “the white team wants to know the situation that the Norwegian star is going through at Borussia Dortmund, while both Raiola and the player’s father want to know the disposition of Real Madrid to to be able to sign the forward ». “It is already a reality, therefore, that Haaland is on the market and that both Barça and Madrid are going after the huge Norwegian striker,” says As.

Haaland, 20, is one of the players with the most future in Europe. This season he has ten goals in the Champions League.