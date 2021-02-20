Little reasoned similarities. Comparisons in soccer are often hasty and unreal, especially when talking about players of different generations. It’s tempting to want to see Pedri like the new Iniesta, to Mbappe as the reincarnation of Ronaldo Nazario or Haaland like the new Cristiano Ronaldo. The reality is that each player is the product of their talent, their work, the team they play for and, for some time now, their positioning within the industry. The French is the heir because, he is so extraordinary, that it changes even the business plan. I guess those who said that Vinicius It was better that he would have given up. In absence of Neymar and in the face of Messi, Kylian’s exhibition was anthological. It’s the kind that lifts you off your seat.

Another forward profile. Haaland is something else: verticality, an impressive coordination for his height and goals from the spit, which is no small feat. He has the character even to argue with the rival coach at only 20 years old and generates terror in the rivals, as he could see Diego Carlos. Both seem called to write the future. Comparing them with Messi and Cristiano is foolish: they have too many titles and too many Ballons d’Or to win.

75 million and Raiola’s key. It turns out that Haaland has a signed paper to free himself from Dortmund for what now seems like a bargain, 75 million euros, especially when compared to the 60 of Jovic. My no Raiola, who is usually one step ahead, kept an ace up his sleeve in case the hatching came earlier than planned, as it has been. The problem is that those who have done business with him know that the brokerage price in the operation for the agent is going to be outrageous. The player has already done his part: scoring goals like hotcakes and matching Mbappé, after his three goals, because nothing works better in the sports industry than a rivalry.

The names of the illusion. Florentine It is located between the wall of the lack of income due to the pandemic, in addition to the huge investment of the new Bernabéu and the sword of the disappointment of its fans, who would not understand that Madrid did not enter to bid for the two lighthouses that illuminate the future of world football. The symptoms of exhaustion in the current squad are flagrant and young people do not fill the eye or their coach. If Haaland and / or Mbappé leave their clubs, Madrid have to be first in line. Otherwise, the downturn will be terrible.