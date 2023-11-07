Coach Pep Guardiola’s team continued its perfect start and secured a place in the knockout stages after collecting 12 points after four matches in Group Seven.

Young Boys, who completed the match with ten men after Sandro Lober was sent off in the 53rd minute, are in fourth place and have one point.

City started the match with strength and pressure, and Haaland scored from a penalty kick in the 23rd minute after a violation by Loeber on Matthews Nunez inside the penalty area, and the Norwegian scoring machine shot strongly against goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi.

Phil Foden made it 2-0 before the break after a pass from Jack Grealish.

The England player penetrated into the penalty area and shot a low ball past goalkeeper Racioppi.

Haaland’s second goal, and fourth in two matches against Young Boys, was wonderful when he shot a powerful ball from 20 yards in the 51st minute.

The 23-year-old striker received a strong greeting from the home fans as he left the field minutes later.