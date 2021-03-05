Two names occupy the upper part of the Real Madrid wish list for next summer: Mbappé and Haaland. In that order. The French is the priority, the contract ends in 2022 and is not responding affirmatively to the offers to renew the PSG; the white club hopes that the parisian entity open to negotiate at the risk of losing it in a year without leaving anything in the box, although PSG has already shown that it does not hurt (Rabiot was left without playing six months before going to Juventus for free).

The special difficulty of the operation and the delicate moment that Real Madrid accounts are going through (also those of PSG) make the merengue club have in reserve a more feasible plan such as the Norwegian striker from Dortmund. Haaland was in Madrid’s plans for 2022. It does not have a termination clause, but at least the player removed from the club the moral commitment that in 2022 they would listen to the offers that came for him. This summer is not supposed to.

The sporting difficulties that Madrid is going through have turned into priority the signing of a forward: has scored only 57 goals in 34 games, 1.7 on average per game. The idea is to bring Haaland’s incorporation forward to June if Mbappé proves unfeasible, and as he published on Wednesday Sport Bild, the Nordic does not dislike the idea at all: he knows that Madrid wants him and will wait to hear his proposal. In addition, his salary claims, of 12 million net per season (well below the 36 that PSG will offer Mbappé), fit the bill.

Tuning between Madrid and Borussia

To this must be added the desire to Mino Raiola to start doing business on a sustained basis with Real Madrid and the great relationship that keep the white club and Dortmund, thank you especially to the existing tuning between Florentino Pérez and Hans-Joaquim Watzke, President borusser, harvested after several operations over the years (Sahin, Achraf, Reinier …). The sporting director of Dortmund, Michael Zorc, wanted to cool down the rumors around Haaland a few days ago: “He doesn’t want to, he can’t and he’s not going to change clubs. ”He did so after Raiola claimed to have ten clubs behind the striker.

Yesterday, Watzke was more realistic about Dortmund’s options to retain their figures in statements to Handelsblatt: “Asking for loans from banks so as not to sell players is something we will not do. If there is no audience in the stadiums next season, we will have to consider selling a player. I do not rule out anything in the midst of a pandemic. “ If Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League (it is fifth, three points behind Eintracht Frankfurt), its economic urgencies will go to the next level and the departure of a figure will become almost obligatory. It can be Haaland, it can be too Jadon Sancho, although the Briton has lost the bill last season; Dortmund even rejected an offer from United of 100 million for him.

City, United and Chelsea, on the road



Precisely, United is one of the four teams leading the way to try to sign Haaland in June. The devils they will try to enforce in their favor the presence on their bench of a Norwegian like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Idol of his country during the 90s and 2000s. Although Madrid’s main rival in the bid for Haaland is the other Manchester team. City have enough economic potential to tempt the Norwegian and need a replacement for Agüero, which ends in June and will not continue. Finally, Chelsea appears, which does not convince the player so much and does not have plenty of space up front: last summer they signed Werner, who at the moment is giving an irregular performance (he has 10 goals and nine assists).

The one that does not appear in the bid, and it is strange, is Bayern. See the Bavarian team fighting and taking the best Dortmund players It has been a constant in recent years (Hummels, Götze, Lewandowski …). But in this case the Bayern president, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has already been in charge of warning that they do not have them: “I have a good relationship with Watzke, as long as I am at Bayern there will be no another purchase like Lewandowski’s (it came free, it was announced months before the end of the contract). Haaland is doing well at Dortmund. “ Although, at least, he left a door open: “Of course, it is not known what may happen in the future, I will be in the presidency of Bayern Munich until December 2021… “.