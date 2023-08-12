Straight

Guardiola and Haaland, this Friday at the premiere of the Premier. Scott Heppell (Reuters)

Life goes on the same for Manchester City in which Haaland scores and De Bruyne does not start. Substituted after 20 minutes after feeling discomfort, the Belgian midfielder, who had barely been able to participate in the preseason after his injury in the Champions League final, seems to also miss next Wednesday’s duel against Sevilla for the European Super Cup. City still does not seem particularly fine, who already offered ambivalent feelings in the Community Shield that escaped them against Arsenal last weekend, but had more than enough to leave behind (0-3) the recently promoted Burnley in the opening of the Premier League.

0 James Trafford, Louis Beyer (Manuel Benson, min. 73), Roberts, Vitinho, Dara O’Shea, Ameen Al Dakhil, Lyle Foster (Nathan Redmond, min. 91), Josh Cullen, Berge (Josh Brownhill, min. 90) , Luca Koleosho and Zeki Amdouni 3 Ederson Moraes, Walker (James Mcatee, min. 94), Rico Lewis, Aké (Laporte, min. 79), Manuel Akanji, De Bruyne (Kovacic, min. 23), Julián Álvarez, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Rodrigo and Erling Braut Haaland (Cole Palmer, min. 79) goals 0-1 min. 3: Erling Braut Haaland. 0-2 min. 35: Erling Braut Haaland. 0-3 min. 75: Rodrigo. See also In Sevastopol, they reported the discovery of a US drone that fell into the Black Sea Referee Craig Pawson Yellow cards Guardiola (min. 74) red cards Anass Zaroury (min. 94)

The champion clarified the panorama in his first foray into the rival area. Haaland scored, but for several minutes nothing was easy for Guardiola’s team, bothered by a rival who has shed his skin. That very English Burnley that in the past decade was even briefly shown in the European showcase has nothing to do with the current one. At Turf Moor, the ball has been on the ground since Vincent Kompany, the glory of Manchester City with a statue at the gates of the Etihad Stadium, arrived to sponsor the style he learned in three seasons with Guardiola, a time in which physical problems and twilight of his career invited him to attend the blackboard. “Pep is someone who made me want to be a coach,” he confesses. And Guardiola is clear about it: “Kompany’s destiny is to be the manager of City.”

For now, the former Belgian center-back is dealing with Burnley, who swept the Championship last season and who is awaited with curiosity on his return to the Premier. But coming across City, even far from the best version of him, is too much for a team in which six of its 11 starters are no more than 23 years old.

City struck from the beginning in one of the few traces that De Bruyne left before asking for the change, a cross into the area that Rodri controlled and found Haaland in front of the goal. And he had to break stone to overcome the high pressure of an opponent who understood that he was going to have more problems the closer he played to his own goal. For many reasons, but among them because Haaland was there, who spends long minutes without touching the ball, who is not always understood by being unchecked, but who with the ball at his feet and in the zone of truth has no equal.

Haaland not only defines, but does so with such a bang that it flattens the rival. His goals are like a smack and Burnley felt that way when, shortly after saying goodbye to De Bruyne, the exuberant Norwegian took his left foot for a walk to place his second shot of the game in the squad.

The Burnley believed until then. He had arguments because he was getting City not to be deep. What he did not apply was an antidote to the patience of Guardiola’s team. Nor against the punch. And there was no relaxation in the champion. This is how it was staged, in addition, while the protagonists retired to the booth at halftime. It was then that the Catalan coach had an exchange of impressions that seemed off-color with Haaland. At least Pep didn’t like that the TV camera got too close to document it and he angrily pushed it away. The demand piston was not lowered.

City returned with clearer ideas than in the first half. Burnley was overpowered by fatigue to chase and barely bothered Ederson before raising the white flag when Rodri once again made clear his ability to reach the area and score. With everything sentenced, Guardiola dosed efforts. Haaland went to rest and there were minutes for the Croatian Gvardiol to make his debut as a left back.

