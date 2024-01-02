It is no secret to anyone that Real Madrid's latest attempt to close the signing of Kylian Mbappé is underway. But if they fail again in their attempt to bring him to the Santiago Bernabéu, they will go directly for Erling Haaland, according to the newspaper. ACE.
The aforementioned media points out that if the Frenchman refuses to fly to Madrid, the white club will do everything in its power to close the signing of Erling Haaland. The club understands that the best option for the future of Real Madrid is the Norwegian, who would also have a sale option in his contract in favor of Florentino Pérez's team. In any case, the signing of the Manchester City star would be more expensive than signing Kylian as a free agent, however, it is considered the most suitable alternative.
The white club, in the first hours of 2024; That is to say, at the same time that Mbappé became a free agent, he would have sent a formal offer to the French star's entourage, which presents a net salary of 26 million euros plus performance bonuses and a transfer bonus of 130 million euros.
Right now the decision is in the hands of Kylian, who will be the owner of his future. The forward has until January 15 to respond to Florentino Pérez and although the club remains optimistic, the people at Real Madrid remember the bad experiences they have had in the past with Mbappé. If they reject the white team again, they would go for their Plan B, which they have already defined.
