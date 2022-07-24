Sunday, July 24, 2022
Haaland is infallible: watch his first goal in a Manchester City shirt

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2022
in Sports
Erling Haland

Haaland celebrates his first goal for City.

Haaland celebrates his first goal for City.

The Norwegian striker began his goalscoring era at his new club.

The Manchester City of the Spanish manager Pep Guardiolabeat Bayern Munich this Saturday, 1-0, in a friendly game held in the United States.

The City had the participation of the Norwegian attacker Erling Haalandwho needed 11 minutes to score his first goal for the English club.

Haaland arrived at City from Borussia Dortmund and his goalscoring era with Pep’s team has already begun.

