Haaland is infallible: watch his first goal in a Manchester City shirt

Haaland celebrates his first goal for City.
Haaland celebrates his first goal for City.
The Norwegian striker began his goalscoring era at his new club.
July 23, 2022, 09:58 PM
The Manchester City of the Spanish manager Pep Guardiolabeat Bayern Munich this Saturday, 1-0, in a friendly game held in the United States.
The City had the participation of the Norwegian attacker Erling Haalandwho needed 11 minutes to score his first goal for the English club.
Haaland arrived at City from Borussia Dortmund and his goalscoring era with Pep’s team has already begun.
AS A SCORER, HAALAND’S FIRST CRY IN THE CITY! De Bruyne served the ball to Grealish. center of 10 and Erling’s goal for 1-0 against Bayern Munich in the friendly duel. 11′ as a starter, first goal with this shirt for CRACK. pic.twitter.com/zrgi9MqzG5
— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) July 23, 2022
