The elimination of Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals of the Champions League against him Manchester City leaves Haaland (20 years) in a labyrinth difficult to exit. With his team, in addition, seven points behind the positions that give access to the European Cup in the Bundesliga with six days left, almost impossible play the top competition next season. And this is the key to your problem. Haaland, as this newspaper has learned, wants to play for Real Madrid. But it is very possible that the times will not help him …

According to different sources consulted by this newspaper, perfect knowledgeable about the Norwegian situation, the player will search safely an exit this summer if next season he cannot play the Championsas you cannot afford to be out of focus just when you have to sign the most important contract of your career. This hasty move (his initial idea was to leave Dortmund in the summer of 2022), would distance him from Real Madrid. The white entity had sign him later (in 2022) at a reasonable price, by virtue of verbal pact what’s up between Dortmund and the Norwegian’s agent, Mino Raiola, that will facilitate your departure at that time. Now, on the contrary, the Madrid is focused on Operation Mbappé, following the roadmap set months ago. It is the great short-term goal.

These latest events, become aware that complicated his dream of wearing the white of Real Madrid, have destabilized Haaland. Hence, in several matches held in recent days have shown, with a showy gestures, their discontent. It is not ruled out that seeing the possibility of Real Madrid far away is at the origin, also, that Haaland this traversing the biggest scoring drought of his short career: there are already seven games without scoring. Still, their records are being stratospheric: 33 goals in 35 games played with Dortmund this season, ten of them in the Champions League. In fact, if Mbappé fails to score more than two goals in the semi-finals or a hypothetical final, Haaland will be the top scorer in the competition.

Guardiola’s City and Solsjkaer’s United.

In the current situation it is the Manchester City the best positioned for hiring Norwegian. Barça, almost bankrupt, is ruled out. Guardiola took advantage of the tie in which he left out of the Champions League Haaland in order to compliment him: “Finding a player of his age, who scores so many goals, is difficult. Can score with the left, the right, to the counterattack, in the area and head. It’s a fantastic striker, football gets better in your boots. “

Even Solsjkaer, United coach, the other great suitor that the Norwegian has in the Premier, fears losing him in favor of City. “United are crazy to sign a forward, and Haaland is the perfect option”, recently said the mythical Scholes. Yes the City have in his favor that Haaland’s father played there in the past, the United relies on the power of persuasion that the norwegian technician Solsjkaer may have with his young compatriot.

At this point it also seems clear that the best option for Madrid is that Haaland decide to stay one more year at Dortmund. I could sign you for a lower price than the market in the summer of 2022, after have completed in 2021 the incorporation of Mbappé. It would be the idyllic future situation for Florentino, who would have the two figures of the moment together in the team to play in the recently remodeled Bernabéu and start a new galactic era. His friendship with Hans Joaquim Watzke, CEO of Borussia, favors that plan. The only problem is that not playing the Champions League can fatally precipitate the departure of the striker this summer. Haaland is in a maze.