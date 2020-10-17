Erling Haaland was decisive again and this time, even, coming off the bench. Lucien Favre opted to give his star some rest after a long selection break, but had to pull the crack in the second half to get the ballot resolved in a game that had made his team difficult against Hoffenheim. home. It was the Norwegian to enter and assist Reus so that the captain scored the only goal of the crash and placed the bees in the second position of the table, in the absence of what Frankfurt and Bayern do.

Dortmund, with former Real Madrid player Meunier and Reyna in the eleven, was the team that carried the weight of the crash at the PreZero Arena, but the most dangerous approaches were carried out by the locals. Four minutes into the game, visiting goalkeeper Hitz was lucky that a shipment from the great Gacinovic went high. Reyna and Meunier himself, whose header hit the crossbar, were also able to overtake a Borusser team that, yes, missed the effectiveness in the last meters.

The thing did not change in the second period, forcing Favre to put all the meat on the spit. The Swiss coach sent Haaland to warm up and gave him in with 25 minutes remaining. It was noticed. It was then, when Dortmund began to bottle the team led by Sebastian Hoeness, it came with much more clarity and, finally, he scored the goal that gave him the third victory of the course: Haaland faced the goalkeeper Baumann and, instead of executing himself, he handed it to Reus for the captain to hug at will.