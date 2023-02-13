London (dpa)

The Norwegian Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker, is set to undergo a physical fitness test, before his team’s important match against Arsenal, the leaders of the Premier League, next Wednesday. And the British news agency “BA Media” reported that the Norwegian striker, who scored 31 goals in all tournaments for the English Premier League title holder, went out between halves of the match in which his team beat Aston Villa 3/1 yesterday.

With Manchester City leading 3-0 in the first half, the team no longer needed to risk its 22-year-old striker in the second half at the Etihad Stadium, while coach Josep Guardiola revealed that he had suffered a bruise.

Guardiola said: “Erling has a bruise and we will evaluate him in the coming days and we will know what he can do.”

He added, “At halftime, we spoke to the doctors, and they said that with our lead 3-0, we do not need to take any risks, and we agreed to that.”

And the City coach continued: “I think he was not injured, but we will see, and we hope that he will be ready for the match on Wednesday, and in the event that he is not ready or there is a risk in his participation, he will not be paid in the match.” Manchester City ranks second in the Premier League standings with 48 points, three points behind leaders Arsenal.