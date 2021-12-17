“I don’t think Barca can sign Halaand because of the economic numbers. Raiola does not sell sweets, he sells expensive. It is very difficult for the salary mass to give him to sign”. Javier Tebas It was clear in his last appearance, he considers the arrival of the Norwegian forward to the Blaugrana team a chimera. The president of LaLiga, in this way, lowers the souffle to an operation that excites the barcelonismo, especially after the meeting between Joan Laporta and Mino Raiola in Turin.

That “Raiola does not sell sweets” points directly to the Barça coffers, weakened to the maximum, and they made reference to them, at dawn from Thursday to Friday, in ‘The spar‘. “I share that Haaland is an impossible target”Santi Giménez, Barça’s editor-in-chief at AS began, before launching a pullita to the boss of the Employers: “However, I think Thebes should keep her opinions to herself. He has to sell LaLiga and he is interested in Haaland and Mbappé being in the competition. He goes overboard in his comments. “

Pablo Pinto, a ‘Mediaset’ journalist also present in the Sanhedrin, joined the debate, focusing on the figure of Thebes: “I am very funny about Tebas. Now you know perfectly well the accounts of Barça, but four days ago, when they started to go wrong, I looked the other way”. From the aforementioned meeting, as published by the Catalan press, Laporta came out with the feeling that he would get hold of the crack of Dortmund in summer would not be impossible. Of course, he would have to make bobbin lace and be successful in the operation from the Camp Nou. Something that, according to the opinions presented here, does not seem so feasible.

The Champions, the first step

Although, for the negotiation to even take place, Barcelona has to comply with an irrevocable condition that Haaland sets to sign for his next team: play the Champions League. If the Catalans do not manage to reverse the sporting situation, no matter how much, unlike other bidders such as Real Madrid or PSG, they can promise that at the Camp Nou he would be the franchise player, they would have to say goodbye to him. killer Norwegian.

Right now They march eighth, five points from the fourth, Atleti, but with one game less, just like the rojiblancos. The third, Betis, is nine. The postponed clash will be against Sevilla, second to eight from Real Madrid. We will see how the classification is once it stabilizes, but it is clear that Xavi has work, and more if he wants to have Haaland next season.