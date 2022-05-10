Berlin (AFP)

The young Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland, aspires to transfer his record individual successes to Manchester City, after announcing his initial transfer from Borussia Dortmund, where he achieved a luminous career that put him among the most prominent scorers in the world.

“Manchester City can announce that a preliminary agreement has been reached with Borussia Dortmund, for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to our ranks on July 1, 2022,” the Premier League champions said in a statement. The completion of this deal remains subject to the settlement of the final details of the contract with the player.

Haaland was born on July 21, 2000 in the English city of Leeds, where his father Alf Inge became a professional and then carried the colors of Manchester City in particular between 2000 and 2003.

Haaland began setting records before his 20th birthday. The Molede rookie was immersed in September 2019 when he kicked off his season with Austrian Salzburg.

In the Champions League arena, he stole the show, scoring eight goals in six group stage matches, including a remarkable hat-trick against Belgian Genk.

His talent was greater than staying “football” in the city of Mozart, so the child prodigy moved during the “winter Mercato” to Borussia Dortmund, for only 20 million euros, after scoring 29 goals for Salzburg in 27 games.

No sooner had he arrived in Germany than he embarked on a record-breaking journey, including a hat-trick in his first match, despite being substituted in the last half hour against Augsburg (5-3), and no player in the history of the “Bundesliga” realized this achievement.

“That’s why you signed me,” the player told his sporting director, Michael Zorc.

Unlike many of the young attackers that rose at a rocket speed, he held his level and did not slow down.

Records collapsed, as he became the youngest player to score 50 goals in the “Bundesliga”, the first player to score 50 goals in his first 50 matches, and the first player to score 10 goals in seven matches in the Champions League, and in December 2019, he scored 9 goals in one match during His country’s victory over Honduras in the U19 World Cup.

In the 2020-2021 Champions League, he hit hard by scoring a double back and forth against Seville, Spain, in the final price.

At the end of the season, Haaland won his only title with Dortmund, in the German Cup competition, after scoring two goals against Leipzig 4-1, and ended the 2020-2021 season with 41 goals in 41 games with Dortmund.

With the announcement of his transfer, he carried the colors of the yellow team 88 times, scoring 85 goals in various competitions, a statistic that qualifies him to compete for the Golden Ball award for the best player in the world.

How can the talent of the tall player “1.94 m” be explained? The young striker is satisfied with short answers and jokingly says, “The day I give an interview longer than a minute, it will be the day I retire from football.”

He has kept similar stats this season, but several injuries kept him out of the decisive matches. In the fall, Dortmund were eliminated early from the Champions League, despite three goals he signed in his name in only three matches he played. In his absence, Norway failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“He is a human, not a machine,” said his coach in Dortmund, Marco Rose, commenting on his hip injury.

Haaland is not only a natural scorer, but a leader capable of motivating his teammates with warrior-like body language.

The Germans were amazed by his physical preparation since his first weeks in Dortmund, and the specialized “Kicker” magazine wrote, “On the professional level, Haaland is on the right track, working outside Dortmund’s workout times with a personal physical preparer, subjecting himself to a strict diet, taking care of his sleep periods and stages of recovery and does not hesitate In running extra hours after practice to shoot hundreds of times on goal.