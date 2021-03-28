Dortmund put Haaland on the market … so that he does not move from the yellow team. The Norwegian’s suitors already know the amount to write on the check if they want the player to change shirts this summer. The Rhenish entity has put a price on the striker. Rather a shield: 180 million euros, according to ESPN. An amount that, with the situation in which the great European clubs, hit by the economic crisis derived from the pandemic, is a dissuasive figure for those who want to take their star.

Knowing that no club can undertake such an economic effort in this situation, Dortmund insist on their plans to retain Haaland until summer 2022. When he signed with the German club in January 2020, the player’s representative, Mino Raiola, reached a verbal agreement with the entity so that in 2022 he could facilitate his departure at a reasonable price. As AS reported, that point was not reflected in any clause of the contract, but was left as a gentlemen’s agreement.

Another issue is that the 180 million euros may be negotiable according to the end-of-season outlook. The economic situation of Dortmund, like that of other greats in Europe, has been badly hit by the pandemic and the club’s general director, Hans-Joachim Watzke, does not rule out having to sell. “Asking for loans from the banks like crazy so as not to have to sell footballers will not be the path we will take. I do not rule out anything in a pandemic. If we are forced to play next season without spectators, we will have to contemplate selling to the odd player. “Watzke commented in early March.

The threat of being left out of the Champions League next season still hangs over Dortmund. In the absence of eight days until the end of the Bundesliga, the team that Edin Terzic coaches is fifth classified and disputes fourth place with Eintracht, which leads the yellows in four points. Wolfsburg, third, are eight points behind the Rhenish team. Staying out of the Champions League would be a serious blow to Dortmund’s accounts next season. A competition in which this campaign accumulates earnings of more than 70 million euros. Being in the Champions League guarantees him almost 40 million euros. The Europa League, just over six …

More expensive than Mbappé?

If Dortmund sell Halaand this summer for the amount they ask for, the Norwegian’s transfer may be more expensive than a hypothetical departure of Mbappé from PSG. The French striker ends his contract with the Parisian club in June 2022 and, given the situation that he can leave free then, his price this summer may be around 150 million euros.