Participation and incidence
Although his preferred action radar
It is the area, Haaland also intervenes
in middle areas. used to do it
a few touches and commits
rival defensive systems
with his mere presence.
His figure emerges inside the area in the lateral centers. In addition, the iron
surveillance that he receives from the centrals releases his companions.
He launches into the break to receive Kevin De Bruyne’s pass.
Intimidates space, as was seen before Bayern.
The City attracts the pressure and looks long for the Norwegian to win the duel
straight over center. Decisive play against Arsenal.
