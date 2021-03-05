The Bundesliga classic returns between Bayern and Dortmund, this time in a different context. It is not about the duel between first and second classified after a Borusser season with ups and downs that places him in fifth position in the table in Germany before traveling to the Allianz Arena. Incentives continue without missing the shock, especially considering that a BVB victory could cost its eternal rival the lead if Olmo and Angeliño’s Leipzig, just two points behind the Bavarians, beat Freiburg at home. The Bundesliga follows red-hot in which Borussia, too, wants to do its bit so that Bayern does not raise its ninth consecutive salad bowl.

It’s just what you want to avoid Lewandowski, star of the Munich box that he will face the fashionable boy of Europe called to be his heir. The crossing of swords between Lewy and Haaland monopolizes the spotlight throughout the world and will face the two best scorers of the moment, although the Bayern continue to be one notch above the baby when it comes to numbers. With 28 goals so far in the Bundesliga, he has eleven more than Haaland, is at the top of the race for the golden ball and follows record hunt what would it mean improve the 40 of the Torpedo Müller in the 71/72. The Best does not seem to have a ceiling, which, yes, wants to put it to the test in the direct duel with the Norwegian prodigy.

Flick will need the best version of Polish to stand up to a reborn Borussia that he has little margin if he does not want to be left out of the Champions League. The victory in the Sánchez-Pizjuán (2-3) gave wings to the Negriamarillos and led them to win the next three games before heading to the Allianz. Guerreiro, Reyna and Sancho are out due to injury and they mean the most possible return of the captain Reus to the starting eleven. At Bayern, Pavard still does not recover and everything indicates that Süle will be in charge of supplying him on the right side again. It remains to be seen if Flick opts for Sané or the recovered Gnabry on the right, aware of the importance of keeping the three points in Munich with the party in Leipzig still on the horizon. Feel the pressure Bayern.

Probable lineups

Bayern eleven: Neuer – Süle, Boateng, Alaba, Davies – Kimmich, Goretzka – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski.

Eleven Dortmund: Hitz – Morey, Can, Hummels, Schulz – Delaney – Bellingham, Dahoud – Reus, Brandt – Haaland.