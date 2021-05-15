With 15 years, Erling Haaland was a ‘strip’. But it was to go up to the first team of the Molde, hit the stretch and gain 12 kilos of muscle. He did it with a clear example in his mind: Cristiano Ronaldo. At that time the crack was in Real Madrid and the Norwegian striker has been building a physique like that of the Seven, from which he has copied nutritionism tricks. Also that perfectionist spirit of the Portuguese, who continues with 37 years carving his physique. Haaland does it with marathon sessions, going to the best center in the world, in Doha (Qatar), to recover from his last injury and buying part of a technology company that has developed recovery machines that some NFL stars also use. For Haaland, his physique is a religion.

The Nordic is taking the via Cristiano to supreme stardom with his next leap to a great European. “I’m a footballer thanks to Cristiano”Haaland himself confessed last year. As AS said, he is seduced by the career example that the Portuguese star followed and the role that Real Madrid played in it. Also, that physical power is the tool with which you will make a difference. For that, he has been interested in the little tricks of today’s Juve attacker for a long time. There has been one apparently minor, but one that has adapted to his routine and has done very well. Haaland put away much of the junk food he had been consuming for a long time on a diet of abundant fish, Cristiano’s staple. He did so after hearing it from Patrice Evra, a former teammate of the Portuguese.

For Haaland there are no small sacrifices or efforts. Last December, during his fiber breakage, he went to the Aspetar hospital in Qatar, a leading center in acceleration in the recovery of injuries. He managed to reduce his return to the pitch for two weeks. He also focuses a lot on giving his muscles a break through sleep. Video game fan, ever since he was at Red Bull Salzburg wear special glasses that block blue light and improve night’s rest.

Inverter in a state-of-the-art system

His latest system is go to a new technology in recovery of muscular efforts that the company Hyperice is developing. Haaland had been using several machines of his invention (Hypervolt, Normatec and Vyper), such as Patrick Mahomes (the last great superstar of the NFL) and he is so faithful that he has decided to invest in the company, becoming a shareholder of it. It is one of the first businesses known to the Norwegian star, a sign of his involvement and it does not seem a coincidence that it is in a technology with which he improves his preparation. When he jumps to Real Madrid, Barcelona or another great, Haaland will be a beast.