Of the BVB has a future world star in the team with Erling Haaland. How long the Norwegian will wear black and yellow is open. It’s good that his release clause is apparently much higher than previously assumed.
Erling Haaland and the Champions League – it is and will be a love affair. The BVB goal machine scored an incredible 18 goals in just 13 premier class games. Before each training session, the Norwegian motivates himself with the famous anthem. “The Champions League is simply the most exciting competition. For me it is very special to be able to play the Champions League. I expect myself to qualify every year,” he said recently.
It is clear that Haaland wants to regularly appear on the largest of all football stages. With Borussia Dortmund he can still do that this season – and after the 3-2 win in Seville, it also seems that he can do that at least three more games. What happens after that? Open! Because in the Bundesliga, black and yellow are fighting desperately to get into the top four places.
A win in the derby on Saturday evening at Schalke would be an important sign in the fight for qualification. And another step after the strong performance in Andalusia. Also a step towards another year with Haaland in the BVB jersey.
The fact is, Haaland want everything! It is also very likely that BVB will have lucrative offers on the table this summer – Corona crisis or not. Just in time for this, rumors arose again that the 20-year-old was allowed to go this summer for the fixed transfer fee of 75 million euros.
Hans-Joachim Watzke referred this to the realm of fables around three months ago. “No, there is no release clause for Erling Haaland this summer,” said the BVB boss. Also Sports pictureChief reporter Christian Falk confirmed once again: There will be no release clause until next year!
The image now even claims that the clause is significantly higher than previously assumed. In the past few months, there has always been talk of 75 million euros for which Haaland will be allowed to switch in 2022. Now that claims imagethat the clause is even 100 million euros.
For BVB this improves the (financial) starting position immensely. On the one hand, you can be sure that there will be significantly more transfers waiting for Haaland in 2022. On the other hand, it strengthens the position for this summer. If offers come, they must be well above the exit clause in the coming summer. For offers below 120 million euros, Zorc and Watzke shouldn’t even think about a sale.
Uncertainty would remain with the missed Champions League qualification. Then you could also be financially forced to sell. And Haaland, too, could rethink its immediate future. He should currently feel very comfortable in Dortmund and is planning another year in the BVB dress. Champions League provided.
Either way – if there are financial constraints, the bosses look after it image-Information on Jadon Sancho first. The Englishman is the first sales candidate for the summer. The problem with him: The hoped for three-digit million amount will be difficult to achieve in 2021 …