For sure already this summer [2021] Borussia Dortmund board will receive important bids … and will consider whether to sell Erling Haaland or wait until summer 2022. At the moment, the player is happy at BVB. ? ⚫️ #BVB #Haaland https://t.co/M61CktCUug

– Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 18, 2021