Jesse Marsch was one of the first to realize the power that Erling Haaland hid in his boots. His former coach at Red Bull Salzburg did not hesitate to bet on the young man for the attack of the Austrian team and did not regret it. Scored 28 goals in 22 appearances for Salzburg, causing Dortmund to go for the Norwegian and end up signing him in the winter market of 19/20. Marsch, who is currently playing for Gladbach as a replacement for Marco Rose, Haaland’s next coach at Dortmund, revealed that Erling himself did not see clearly the step.

Haaland doubted if he was ready for the Bundesliga at just 19 years old. “That was exactly what he asked me during the beginning of his stage in Dortmund“Marsch explained in an interview with the sports website Sportbuzzer. “I replied: What would have really surprised me is that you had not ended up being successful. He was convinced that the Bundesliga was made for him“, Stressed the technician.

Marsch hasn’t lost sight of his ex-boyfriend. “I keep in touch with Erling. We usually write or talk on the phone “, explains a Marsch who does not rule out following in the goalscorer’s footsteps to Germany:” I consider the Bundesliga a top competition. I like the level, the stadiums and the football culture in general. I had a great year when I went second at Leipzig. It is always a compliment to read your name in connection with a job in Germany. I would never have imagined it. Therefore, I think that the Bundesliga would be a great opportunity for me, “he concluded.