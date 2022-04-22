Haaland leaves Real Madrid. The club has decided not to change its plan and reinforce the forward line with Mbappé, on whom all efforts are focused. The arrival of the young German striker would only be possible if both he and his agent, Mino Raiola, lowered their claims far beyond what Manchester City has offered them, which does not seem easy. Besides, Haaland offers doubts because of his injury history. With Benzema, Vinicius and Mbappé the lead will be enough. But for Kylian we will have to wait until June 30. Not one day less. But not one more. Confidence is maximum.

The machinery of Madrid is already fully operational in order to close the team for the next campaign. The great effort will be made with Mbappé, but there are other positions that will be strengthened. In the defensive line, the club has resumed the possibility of hiring central defender Rüdiger, whose contract with Chelsea is ending. The club ruled out his incorporation just a few months ago, but the new situation of the London team, with Abramovich in trouble, the German international’s desire to play for Madrid and the good impression he left after his great Champions League game at the Bernabéu bring him closer to Chamartin.

The problem is fitting him into the club’s salary band, which is finalizing the renewals of Militao and Vinicius, with an economic improvement and a minimum extension of three years, and that of Modric, for one season. All three will be closed and made public at the end of the season, perhaps even before the tour, in July, that the team will do in the United States, a country in which they will play a home run with Milan, Juventus and Barcelona.

Rüdiger would affect Alaba

The departures of Isco, Bale and Marcelo are safe. The Brazilian’s pushed for the hiring of a left back or the promotion of a youth squad, but the possible signing of Rüdiger would give Ancelotti (who will continue next season with total security except for an unexpected debacle) the possibility of playing with Alaba in the band, which would save him a signing and a big salary for Madrid.

The positions of Isco and Bale are going to be amortized with homegrown players, and it is possible that Marco Asensio’s as well if he finally enters the summer movements. Whether or not the incorporation of Tchouameni, who is on the right track, to strengthen Casemiro’s position, is the last unknown that remains to be cleared up. But Madrid 22-23, after a meeting of the highest executive level of the club, only 48 hours ago, takes shape with Mbappé as the Sun King and other satellites revolving around him.