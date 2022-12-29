The monster Erling Haaland follows his own. The World Cup break has suited him better than many expected. He has had time to do a solo mini preseason and has come back in the best way, two games and three goals for his locker. He first scored against Liverpool a great goal 10 minutes into the game and against Leeds he scored again with two goals from a pure center forward. Yesterday at Elland Road he had time to break two more records, here we tell you:
With yesterday’s double, Erling has become the player who has needed the fewest games in the history of the competition to score 20 goals. He only needed 14 games to reach that figure. He thus surpasses Kevin Phillips that he reached that figure with 21 appearances and great stars of the Premier such as Fernando Torres (27 games), Allan Shearer (29), Omen (30), Thierry Henry (34) and Harry Kane with 40. It seems that Erling is destined to pulverize all the records in England.
In addition to beating the top scorers in the Premier League, he has beaten what is possibly the best player in history. In this case, Lionel Messi, when he was coached by Pep Guardiola, needed 28 games to reach the figure of 25 goals, but Haaland only needed 20 to reach the same number. They follow you in the statistics Samuel Eto’owith 30 meetings, Kun Aguero with 35 and Thierry Henry with 41. Records chase Haaland.
