Manchester City footballer Haaland commented on the penta-trick in the FA Cup

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland commented on his penta-trick in the FA Cup match against Luton Town. His words lead “BBC”.

The footballer said that he is in his best shape and feels good. “It's an amazing feeling. It's getting closer, we're getting closer. Exciting times lie ahead. We are ready to attack,” he said.

On February 27, Manchester City defeated Luton in the 1/8 finals of the FA Cup play-offs with a score of 6:2. Haaland scored goals in the third, 18th, 40th, 55th and 58th minutes.

Haaland moved to Manchester City in 2022. As part of the team, he became the champion of England, the winner of the National Cup, the winner of the Champions League and the winner of the UEFA Super Cup. Haaland is one of the three most expensive football players in the world according to the Transfermarkt portal. The Norwegian, like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, is valued at 180 million euros.