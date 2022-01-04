Erling Haaland he is the most coveted player by the big European clubs and next summer there will be a real auction that Borussia Dortmund will surely like. The Norwegian striker, according to information from Deportes Cuatro, would have chosen to play for Barcelona. Again according to the same source, Haaland would not like to go to Real Madrid to avoid competition with Mbappé, who is now presumed to arrive as a free agent next summer after divorcing from PSG.