All the pride in the world doesn’t help when you’re faced with a team used to playing on the biggest European stage. Sevilla FC defines itself by caste and courage, so recites its anthem, but it ran into the German precision of a Borussia Dortmund that opted for coldness (instead of anger) to proclaim himself the winner of an eighth in which he understood that staying calm in the face of Sevilla’s anger was the solution. He knew how to resist the initial attacks of the Hispanics in the first bars of the return, he waited his turn and pointed to those of Julen Lopetegui.

They have Haaland. So they will say. Well of course. But reducing Borussia to Haaland would not be fair after yesterday. Bellingham’s match (he’s 17) was to frame him. Can was in the hard and the mature. And the much criticized BVB rear remained standing. Afterward, Haaland did what is asked of him. Mark. He has 20 goals in 14 Champions League games, never seen. And he knew how to wait to return to Bono the hesitation after stopping the first penalty to the Norwegian. At 20 years old, already rules in the maximum continental competition. On the contrary, Sevilla, which the Champions League, still, is still big after the elimination in the second round. To think about the derby.