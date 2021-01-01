In the election campaign of the upcoming presidential election at FC Barcelona is sometimes advertised with expensive promises. Emili Rousaud wants to lure Erling Haaland to the Catalans in the event of a win, according to his sports vice-president Josep Maria Minguelle, the transfer should have already been decided with advisor Mino Raiola. The 53-year-old denied the alleged agreement Sport1 but vehemently.
In terms of sport, economics and personnel – both within the team and on the management floor – FC Barcelona is in poor shape. The first gap will be closed soon, the new club president will be elected in January. The election campaign is in full swing, with many promises that Lionel Messi will stay, whose contract expires on June 30th. Candidate Rousaud advertises, however, with a commitment from Erling Haaland.
The Norwegian moved from RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund only a year ago and immediately became the top scorer for the German runner-up. Haaland scored 33 goals in 32 competitive games, and in the current season alone was 17 times before a torn muscle put him out of action.
According to Rousaud’s sports vice-president Josep Maria Minguelle, it has already been decided that Haaland will move to Catalonia if he wins the election: “We know all the conditions. And if we win, I’ll call Mino Raiola the next day and accept these conditions I’ve already pointed it out to him. The matter is decided, “Minguelle told the Spanish sports newspaper AS to announce (translation via Sport1).
But Raiola herself doesn’t know anything about it. Upon request from Sport1 the star adviser said: “This is fake news! I have not spoken to a single FC Barcelona presidential candidate – neither about Erling Haaland nor any of my other players – and I will not do that either.”
Without the consent of the BVB officials, a transfer will not take place anyway – and unsurprisingly, they want to keep their service provider, who is under contract until summer 2024, as long as possible. This false promise could cost Rousaud a few votes.
