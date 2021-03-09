Erling Haaland is synonymous with a goal and with continuing to break records. The forward of the Borussia Dortmund has reached the 100 goals in 147 games beating the marks of Mbappé, Messi and Cristiano. The Norwegian attacker, although born in Leeds, has reached a hundred goals after his two goals against Bayern Munich, a game that the Negriamarillos lost and that he had to leave touched although he is expected to be this Tuesday against the Seville.

The 100 goals of Haaland between teams and selection leave behind the records of Mbappe What I need 180 games to get to this figure, Messi who did it in 210 games Y Christian who needed them 301 games.

Haaland, 20 years old, has distributed his 100 goals between the shirts of Molde, RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and the Norwegian team. Coincidences of fate, the Norwegian striker began his career playing 16 games without seeing a goal with him Bryne of the second division of his country. Their 20 first goals They arrived with the shirt of the Mold in 50 matches. From there to RB Salzburg where he surpassed the goals, 29, to the games he played, 27, and that they earned him the jump to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. As an attacker of the bees his figures are almost one goal per game with 45 goals in 46 games. While with the Norwegian team he has played seven games with six goals on his account. Haaland he keeps his love affair with the goal alive.

Haaland records

Haaland adds a new record to your resume. The attacker has become a machine to beat marks in the Champions League, including the first rookie to score six goals in fewer games, he did it in three, surpassing the record of five goals in his first three games for Drogba, and being the youngest player to score 18 goals in Europe’s top competition, a figure for which he needed 13 games. Other players like Christian they had not scored in this number of matches, Messi added three and Lewandowski he wore six. In addition, the Norwegian improves on the precocious figures of Mbappe Y Raul. The Frenchman reached ten goals in 15 games for the 22 of Madrid’s ‘7’.

To these data we must add that with his two goals against Sevilla in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, he beats the numbers of Kane, Van Nisterlrooy and Cristiano to reach 18 points. The English did it in 22 games, the Dutch in 24 and the Portuguese in 54.

The Champions It is not the only territory in which he thrashes Haaland. The forward has written his name in history by being the first player to score five goals in the five major European leagues in less than an hour of play since his debut, according to Mr. Chip. Haaland has a scoring instinct as he demonstrated in his first three Bundesliga games in which he scored seven goals, being the first to do so in the history of the German competition.