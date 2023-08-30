Another prize. Erling Haaland adds the PFA Award to his collection of trophies, the award of player of the year for the Premier League awarded by the English footballers’ association now in its 50th edition.

The Norwegian from City received the accolade at a gala evening in Manchester, with the Italian president of the PFA, Maheta Molango, doing the honours. Haaland is part of a golden register of football history in which, however, no one has ever managed to win twice: neither Mo Salah, winner in the last season, nor Kevin De Bruyne, who had won the previous two years, nor Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer or Mark Hughes, the others to have won this award twice.

Haaland is the first foreigner to win in his debut season since Ruud Van Nistelrooy 2001-02 and continues the hegemony of City and Liverpool which has lasted since 2017. “My goal is to keep improving every year, but more than on individual goals I want to concentrate on the team ones – said the Norwegian -. We want to win again, more trophies. We have to try.” The City star, who erased his Premier League goalscoring record with 36 goals in 35 games in his first English year, has lined up team-mates Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones, Arsenal pairing Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane. Saka “consoled himself” by winning the other most coveted individual award, that of best young player of the season at the fourth attempt, thanks to a season of 14 goals and 11 assists as an Arsenal star. “I always dreamed of winning an award like this – he said -. The next goal is to win everything. And then do it again with the national team “. The 21-year-old Saka was preferred by colleagues at Haaland, teammate Gabriel Martinelli, Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Evan Ferguson and to Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa.