At the Etihad Stadium, hunger will meet the desire to eat with the arrival this summer of Erling Haaland. If Manchester City finished last season with 83 goals in the Premier League alone, in this edition they are four away from reaching a hundred. A factory of the art of scoring to which he will add the android of the goal. The one who is called to be, along with Kylian Mbappé and Dusan Vlahovic, the quintessential center forward of the future.

But the Norwegian’s dictatorship of terror over rival goals is already present. At least numerically speaking, as the Bundesliga goalkeepers have been able to verify in their meat. According to BeSoccer, Haaland will disembark at the headquarters sky blue with the presentation poster of Cristiano Ronaldo. An trailer of the upcoming movie. The goalscoring credentials that he leaves at the Signal Iduna Park are traced to those of the Portuguese at the Santiago Bernabéu. In their first 89 matches, they both scored 86 goals.

An indication that contextualizes and supports the fact of being before the birth and growth of a scorer of the time, of inexhaustible voracity. In fact, he debuted with a hat-trick in his first game and said goodbye with a goal to Borussia Dortmund, where if it weren’t for the spiral of injuries that has plagued him this season and which has ended up being a determining factor in his possible signing by Madrid, could have closed his file with an average of one goal per game. He says the saying: where there is smoke, there is fire. And Haaland reaches Guardiola’s forward in a haze of goals, under a terrifying scoring figure.

Who has scored more goals in less time?

Zlatan Ibrahimović, with 75 goals for PSG, completes the podium of best scoring starts for a club in third place after having played his first 89 games. follows him Neymar, with 72 goals. A figure that he reached in his third season, due to injuries. Old acquaintances of the League as Luis Suarez either Radamel Falcaoboth with 70 goals in Barça and Atlético, complete a list where scorers of the stature of Immobile, Huntelaar, Van Nistelroy either Salah They close the top-10.