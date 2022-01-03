This Monday the most exultant and ambitious Joan Laporta could be seen. The Blaugrana president took advantage of the presentation of Ferran Torres as a new Barcelona player, “it’s a great day”, to show his chest. And he also did it by sending an ordeal to the rest of the world: “Barça is back.” And to confirm these words, the president wanted to make it very clear that the signing of Erling Haaland is on the horizon for the Blaugrana: “Everything is possible if things are done well and I am sure they will be done very well.”

Can Barça aspire to sign a world star like Haaland with his fair play problems?

Alemany has explained it very well. With Ferran we have launched for the signing before getting the fair pay. We are working to have that margin of fair play, and we are also working for next season to get a great team. Everything is possible if it is done well and I am sure it will turn out very well.

If Morata comes, could he sign the Norwegian?

They are working to have a competitive team. For us, Ferran was a necessary signing. Everything is possible. We are aware of the market. Barça is a reference and all the great players want to come to Barça. We have to work very well considering many parameters. We are progressing well and anything is possible. These incompatibilities do not exist if things are done well. There are imperative needs for this season.

Is it realistic to talk about Haaland?

I will not talk about players specifically because it does not benefit us at all. We work for the positions that the coach wants to reinforce.

Could the CVC option be activated to get more economic margin and face other signings?

The winter market is very specific. We do not have it contemplated as it has been proposed to us. We don’t need more debt, we need more income. We remain open to an approach according to the needs of the club. Right now we don’t see it interesting for Barça.

Do you think there are people who underestimate Barça?

We continue to be a reference in the market. Everyone can prepare because we have returned and wanting to do very well. We are going to regain the specific weight that we have to have. The resurgence of Barça is a reality.