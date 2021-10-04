Norway is in the middle of the race to try to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Against Turkey and Montenegro, it will have to do without Haaland.

Group G tied for the first time with the Netherlands, Norway is still in the race for a direct qualification for the next World Cup organized by Qatar in 2022. To this end, the Norwegians will play two capital matches in October, respectively against the Turks (on the 8th) and in the Montenegrins (the 11th). Two meetings that will be missed by an essential link in the team.

It is indeed without Erling Haaland that Norway will have to face its two opponents. The Borussia Dortmund striker himself announced his withdrawal due to muscle problems that have been pursuing him for several weeks. ” Hi friends, sorry we couldn’t be there in time for the matches with the selection. I could not wait. Still, good luck to Norway.“, He posted on social networks.

Hei folkens, kjipt å ikkje bli klar til landskampane. Hadde gleda meg. Uansett, lykke til Norge 💪🏻 – Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) October 4, 2021

Healing too slow

As relayed by the Norwegian Football Association, the injury did not heal quickly enough, which explains the forfeit of the twenty-one-year-old striker. Haaland had already missed Borussia’s last three games and hoped to get off on the right foot with his selection. It is finally part postponed.

