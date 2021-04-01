Bombshell on Holy Thursday. According to the newspaper Sport, which also accompanies the information with graphic and audiovisual testimony, Alf-Inge Haaland, father of Erling, a young Dortmund star, landed this Holy Thursday in Barcelona accompanied by Mino Raiola, the player’s agent and a good friend of the president Barça player, Joan Laporta. Haaland’s father and Raiola were picked up by a man of confidence of the president, specifically his driver, so it is a reality that there will be a summit. The leak will generate all kinds of suspicions.

It is already a reality, therefore, that Barça is going for Haaland and that they want to build their project around the Norwegian, a huge striker who is signing dizzying figures considering that he has not even turned 21 years old. Another thing is that the operation is possible given the economic circumstances in which Barça is. Only the will of the player and a good negotiating maneuver by Laporta could get him out of Dortmund for an amount accessible to the Catalans. But if it is a chess game, of course, Laporta comes out with white. Bring Haaland’s father to Barcelona to try to seduce him. The image of Haaland dressed in the Barça shirt would make him a player of world projection. His signing would also bring Messi’s renewal closer … The game gets serious.

Last week, Ronald Koeman was in Marbella making the most of the break. The news caused a stir, because theoretically the Dutchman skipped confinement. But Barça alleged work reasons on the trip. In the province of Malaga, the Norwegian team was concentrated with Haaland at the helm …