Haaland tries to finish off with a header, surrounded by rivals from Leeds. MOLLY DARLINGTON (REUTERS)

Manchester City, who went into the World Cup break with the disappointment of a defeat at the Etihad against Brentford, did not stumble, but on their return they endured the pull of Arsenal, who after beating West Ham in the boxing day He distanced himself by eight points from the current Premier League champion.

1 Illan Meslier, L. Cooper, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen (Luke Ayling, min. 65), Marc Roca, Sam Greenwood, Forshaw (Klich, min. 65), Brenden Aaronson (Darko Gyabi, min. 83) , Degnand Wilfried Gnonto and Rodrigo (Joe Gelhardt, min. 72) 3 Ederson Moraes, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Aké, Rodrigo, Gündogan, De Bruyne, Erling Braut Haaland, Mahrez (Cole Palmer, min. 88) and Grealish (Foden, min. 72) goals 0-1 min. 46: Rodrigo. 0-2 min. 51: Erling Braut Haaland. 0-3 min. 64: Erling Braut Haaland. 1-3 min. 73: Pascal Struijk. Referee stuart attwell Yellow cards Rico Lewis (min. 62), Degnand Wilfried Gnonto (min. 70), Rodrigo (min. 80), Sam Greenwood (min. 85) and Cole Palmer (min. 92)

Guardiola’s team arrived demanding an uncomfortable visit to Leeds, but they solved it (1-3) and incidentally rationed their efforts: Cancelo, Walker, Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Foden started the night on the bench. Now City is again five points behind Arsenal. Ahead, a demanding month of January with a double duel against Chelsea, in the League and Cup, Manchester United and Tottenham on the horizon. The first and expected duel of this campaign between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, the coach of the unstoppable Arsenal, is delayed until February 15.

Meanwhile, in France Ligue 1 returned with a win on time for Paris Saint-Germain, who beat Strasbourg (2-1), penultimate ranked, at the Parc des Princes, with a penalty goal in the 95th minute.

Mbappé did not fail. Marquinhos scored earlier in both goals and at the hour of the match Neymar saw the second yellow card after a rude splash in the pool. Two minutes earlier he had been booked for hitting a rival in a struggle. Messi is still in Argentina celebrating his World Cup. The Parisian team leads Lens by eight points and has 14 wins and two draws in 16 games.

In the Premier, City was a roller for just over an hour, during which time they found spaces and reached the area, but there they initially ran into a colossus. Ilan Meslier, a 22-year-old from Breton, looks like he is going to rule under the sticks of a great man for the next decade. It embittered City for several minutes because he defeated Haaland one-on-one, frustrated Grealish, Gündogan and Mahrez before Rodri beat him by pure crushing. It happened on the edge of the break to reward City’s performance, which he submitted to his rival and barely allowed him offensive excursions. At the start of the second half, an inaccuracy from the Leeds defense was taken advantage of by Grealish to fuel himself in the robbery and leave Haaland before the empty door. The Norwegian did not put the brake on, scored again half an hour from the end and has 20 goals in 15 days. Leeds discounted after a corner kick and never left the game.

In the pursuit of Arsenal, City surpasses Newcastle in the table, who the last time they enjoyed Christmas in the top three of the table sat on their bench with a Bobby Robson who was not yet sir, and Alan Shearer celebrated the goals without artifice, with a little run and a raised arm. The team qualified to play for the second time in the group stage of the Champions League, a stay in which they have not shown themselves again.

Today Newcastle is third and has 30 points after 15 games. Liverpool barely beat him and with a goal in the eighth minute of added time. Nothing to do with the situation a year ago, when he had 10 points and was bottom. The new Saudi ownership and coach Eddie Howe had just arrived at the club, who was chosen after a selection process in which he came second in the preferences of the club’s owners. They preferred Unai Emery, but the Gipuzkoan, now at Aston Villa, did not quite see it clearly and continued at Villarreal.

Neither has Newcastle shown itself in the market with the voracity that its wealthy owners were supposed to. And nine of the footballers who took to the field in this boxing day to thrash Leicester they were already in the team before the turnaround in the offices. But they have come out of irrelevance and give a reply to Arsenal and Manchester City.

