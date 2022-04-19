With the transfer market just around the corner, the clubs want to close the most important signings as soon as possible. Thus, the Erling Haaland soap opera seems to be coming to an end. The Norwegian player would have already reached an agreement with Manchester City to be a ‘Citizen‘ starting next season, according to the ‘Daily Mail’.
Although half of Europe wanted the player, including Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona, it seems that Raiola and his player have decided on England, where he will be the highest paid in the Premier League. According to information, the signing would be for five seasons with a salary of 600,000 euros per week, becoming the best paid. Apart from these figures, City will have to pay the 75 million euros of Borussia Dortmund’s clause to be able to release him.
For a couple of seasons now Erling Haaland has been one of the most mentioned players in terms of the transfer market, and the fact is that the Norwegian seems to be a scoring machine. This season he averages more than one goal per game, but from some clubs there has been some concern regarding the signing of the footballer.
Although it is true that Haaland scores every time he plays, how much he can play is the concern that some have, because the Borussia Dortmund player has been out for 108 days this season, three and a half months. In this time he has missed 16 games and the question is whether his apparent physical problems have been a matter of a year or this will continue to repeat itself.
Manchester City have not had a striker of Haaland’s qualities for some time and although they may have the best squad in the world, the lack of a pure center forward like Sergio Agüero was for the club for 10 years and that Gabriel Jesús does not cover.
