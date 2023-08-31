The front of the Manchester City, Erling Haalandexplained that covers his mouth with tape to sleep as part of a night ritual to maintain his physical form.

In an interview with the youtuber Logan Paulthe Norwegian goalscorer revealed his curious routine before going to bed, which also includes wearing glasses that block blue light for three hours.

“I think sleep is the most important thing in the world. To get a good night’s sleep, things like blue-blocking glasses or turning off all the frequencies in the room, I think is really important,” she said.

“You should try and seal your mouth. I sleep with this. Doing a lot is not good, but doing small things every day for a long period of time It’s really worth it,” he said.

Haaland explained that the reason for taping the mouth is to make the most of breathing through the nostrils.

He also said that exposure to blue light sources, such as electronics, can affect sleep.

It is not the only unusual habit of the Norwegian striker, who he scored a crucial 52 goals last season as City clinched the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup.

The 23-year-old star had previously explained that his diet includes liver and heart of cow, plus a drink made with milkkale (vegetable from the cabbage family, very rich in nutrients) and spinach.

AFP